Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 34,915 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 292.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,915 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Green Plains worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 159,147 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 69,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period.

Shares of GPRE opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $699.51 million, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

