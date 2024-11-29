Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 66.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $151.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 286.72, a P/E/G ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $157.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.96.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $16,438,489.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 336,165 shares in the company, valued at $43,476,219.45. This represents a 27.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,808.55. This represents a 16.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 541,491 shares of company stock worth $68,927,496. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

