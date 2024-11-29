Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,567 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,749,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,253 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 32.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 81,222 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,736,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 293,221 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 90,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 139.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.