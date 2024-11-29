Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,299 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of TransUnion worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,595 shares in the last quarter. XN LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,368,000 after buying an additional 1,303,996 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,363,000 after buying an additional 698,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,250,000 after buying an additional 674,187 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $28,413,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $158,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,312.08. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,600. This represents a 30.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,740 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

