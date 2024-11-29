Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,754 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $66.05 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.25 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $650,740.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,469.88. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. This represents a 41.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,163,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,288,758. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

