Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $84,000 Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 6,783.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 32.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 81,222 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 415,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

