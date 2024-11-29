Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.
Poseida Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %
PSTX opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.54.
In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Chairman Mark J. Gergen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $278,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 651,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,467.57. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.
