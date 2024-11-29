Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Poseida Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

PSTX opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Chairman Mark J. Gergen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $278,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 651,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,467.57. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTX. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

