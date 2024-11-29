Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This represents a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $472.34 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.05 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.55. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.76.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

