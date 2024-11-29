Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in International Paper by 23.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 29,904 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $4,490,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in International Paper by 141.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 135,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,454 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 54.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $58.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Paper has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. BNP Paribas cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $792,729.36. The trade was a 22.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $115,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,996.40. This trade represents a 11.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $505,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

