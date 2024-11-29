Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $3,867,000.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 58.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,348.28. This trade represents a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,912 shares of company stock worth $2,875,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

