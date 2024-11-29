Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 464,981 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 38.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,655,000 after buying an additional 446,073 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 2,813.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after buying an additional 365,853 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $35,970,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,320,000 after acquiring an additional 183,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.62.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $205.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $131.67 and a 12 month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.33. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,100. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

