Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,418,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $421.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $453.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

