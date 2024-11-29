Analysts Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target at $215.63

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.63.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Insider Activity at Universal Display
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Universal Display Trading Down 0.4 %
OLED opened at $161.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.44. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $237.00.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.
Universal Display Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
