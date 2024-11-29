Analysts Set Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target at $215.63

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Universal Display alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OLED

Insider Activity at Universal Display

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte purchased 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.89 per share, for a total transaction of $134,220.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares in the company, valued at $22,135,871.08. This trade represents a 0.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.4 %

OLED opened at $161.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.44. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.