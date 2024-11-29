Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBVA. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

