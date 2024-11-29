Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,169,075. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

