Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 18.3 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $3,894,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

