Pathstone Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,320 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 86.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 952.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Melius raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALK opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $54.14.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

