Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,271 LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1,289.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 98.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 99.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $131.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.50.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.85 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.49%.

Insider Transactions at LCI Industries

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,145 shares in the company, valued at $47,016,270. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

