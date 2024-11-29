Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Hologic were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

