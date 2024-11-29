Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $622,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 178.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $2,851,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 20.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL opened at $288.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.69.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

