Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $622,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 178.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $2,851,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 20.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.69.
View Our Latest Report on BURL
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Burlington Stores
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.