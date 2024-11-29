Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 22,380 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 110.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3,362.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3,029.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

OPCH opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,568.36. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

