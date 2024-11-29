Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,634.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3,025.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,202.71.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,190.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,510.00 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,118.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,034.04.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $46.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 56.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 48.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

