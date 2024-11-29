Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.83%.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,464 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 761.4% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $43,522,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

