Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 964 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.08% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth $261,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 132.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 185,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ HSII opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $49.02.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $282.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.