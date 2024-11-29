Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 103.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S&P Global Stock Performance
NYSE:SPGI opened at $522.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.31. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $533.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
