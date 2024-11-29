Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshfield Associates increased its position in Strategic Education by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,820,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,470,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Strategic Education by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,212,000 after acquiring an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,209,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Strategic Education by 0.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 450,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,914,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $99.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.24. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $123.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Strategic Education

About Strategic Education

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.