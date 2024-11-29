Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $646,000 in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 98,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth $110,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NexGen Energy stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.90. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

