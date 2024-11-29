Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,107.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $754.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $913.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,020.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $735.95 and a one year high of $1,211.20.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

