Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Algert Global LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 91.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 21.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 16.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 43.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AptarGroup by 88.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 230,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 108,175 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,857.30. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,530,412.80. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,639 shares of company stock worth $5,960,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $171.73 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $178.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 10th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

