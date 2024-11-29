Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,005,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,230,000 after purchasing an additional 51,397 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 299.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 21.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,479,000 after purchasing an additional 288,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,471,000 after purchasing an additional 436,342 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.73.

CarMax Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $84.59 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

