Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stake Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Down 0.7 %

BAP opened at $191.29 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.14 and a 200-day moving average of $173.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.9084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAP

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.