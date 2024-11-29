Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wingstop by 7.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 647,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,860,000 after buying an additional 161,600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 40.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,630,000 after buying an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 284.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,957,000 after buying an additional 283,412 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 66.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,753,000 after buying an additional 130,248 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.74.

WING opened at $331.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 96.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $366.68 and a 200-day moving average of $381.26. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

