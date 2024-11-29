Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,617,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,493,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,017,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000.

Onestream Stock Performance

OS opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.41. Onestream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $35.39.

Insider Activity at Onestream

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Onestream news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 6,376,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $191,228,565.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 63,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,971,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,449,560 shares of company stock valued at $193,496,185 over the last ninety days.

OS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

