Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $101,000 Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 520,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

