TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in TransUnion by 0.7% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in TransUnion by 84.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.18. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $113.17.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $239,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,710.35. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,277.20. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,740. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

