Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,264 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $190.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,550.50. This trade represents a 35.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,579.45. This represents a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,962 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

