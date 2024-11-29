Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $100,000 Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 503.6% during the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,365,000 after purchasing an additional 291,368 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of RH by 58.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 64,423 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 77.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55,999 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 24.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on RH from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded RH to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.14.

In related news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. This trade represents a 98.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total value of $707,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,935 in the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RH opened at $386.56 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $212.43 and a 52-week high of $398.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.68 and its 200-day moving average is $288.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.43.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

