Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $71.02 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $71,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVE stock opened at $205.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.77 and a 200-day moving average of $191.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $206.47.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

