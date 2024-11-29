Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,482,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,385,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 137,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $10,331,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 15.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 29,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $50.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

