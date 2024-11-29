Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $132,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,869 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VXUS stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.