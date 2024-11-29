Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSTX. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $909.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Chairman Mark J. Gergen sold 30,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $278,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 651,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,467.57. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

