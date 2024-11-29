Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $126,000 Investment in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 820 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,278,000 after acquiring an additional 120,779 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.25.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $178.72.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.76 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total value of $1,781,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,969 shares in the company, valued at $76,032,875.70. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $251,127.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,335,924.23. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

