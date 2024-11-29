MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.99% of MKS Instruments worth $72,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 705.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 3,928.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 74,921 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 470.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,805.98. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $112.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.17 and a 12 month high of $147.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.18.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

