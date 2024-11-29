5,830 Shares in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $30.53 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

