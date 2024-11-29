Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 750 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

