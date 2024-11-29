Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,582 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $14.64 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

