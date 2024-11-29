Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,214,000 after acquiring an additional 479,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,495,000 after purchasing an additional 249,405 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after buying an additional 59,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,935,000 after buying an additional 42,106 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 170,430 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $14,264,991.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at $97,677,230.40. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 741,829 shares of company stock worth $59,952,007. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

