Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,839 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,931,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 317.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after buying an additional 836,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FMC by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FMC by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 721,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,543,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FMC opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,485.83. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

