Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Stake Trimmed by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

FSTA stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $52.30.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

