Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 378,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after buying an additional 46,530 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 143,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

CINF opened at $160.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $99.92 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.57.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

